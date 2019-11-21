Lacy Schoneboom, Lexi Winterbower, Jamie Schrader, Ryan Pemberton and Thomas Peuster of the Mexico High School Dixie Gray Band recently auditioned in Moberly for the Northeast Missouri District Honors and Honorable Mention bands. Schoneboom, who plays clarinet, and Schrader, who plays tuba, were selected for the Honorable Mention Band. All five students spent many out-of-class hours preparing for the audition. Schoneboom and Schrader will participate in a concert Jan. 11 in Moberly with other band members from throughout the Northeast Missouri District. The guest conductor of the Honorable Mention Band is Joe Pappas, who was director of the Dixie Gray Band from 1979 to 1989.