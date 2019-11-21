Why is buttermilk better for pancakes?

The acid in the buttermilk kick starts the baking soda into action for extra height. It also helps to break down strands of gluten, leading to a fine and tender crumb.

When mixed with acidic buttermilk, baking soda creates carbon dioxide gas, adding lift and aiding in browning.

The amount of sugar offers tender pancakes with a well-defined edge without becoming too sweet.

Non-stick cooking oil works better than butter when greasing the skillet. The non-stick oil holds a steady heat and doesn’t mask the flavor of the pancakes.

Wait for a set edge and bubbles on top before you flip. Flip quickly and confidently (but not up in the air).

You can keep pancakes warm in the oven at 200 degrees F.

You can freeze pancakes, let them cool completely and then stack them with sheets of parchment paper between each pancake and place in a resealable plastic bag in the freezer. Defrost in the toaster.

Pancake Info

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 7 mins

Servings: 12 pancakes

Ingredients

2 c. ap flour

2 t. baking powder

1 t. baking soda

½ t. salt

2 T. granulated sugar

2 c. buttermilk

2 large eggs lightly beaten

1 t. vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Whisk together the dry ingredients in a large bowl or, a large glass measuring cup.

2. Whisk in the buttermilk, eggs and vanilla extract just until combined. Some small lumps are okay.

3. Let pancake batter rest for 10 minutes. To activate the baking powder.

4. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. You may need to adjust the temperature slightly.

5. Spray with non-stick cooking spray OR brush with butter or oil. Butter changes the surface of your pancakes, so non-stick spray is better.

6. Ladle 1/4 cup batter onto the griddle for each pancake. Make sure your pan is heated up, while you make the batter. Test your pan by flicking a tiny drop of water onto the pan, it will sizzle immediately when ready.

7. Flip the pancakes over when small bubbles appear on the surface and continue cooking on the opposite side until golden brown.

8. Serve with butter and syrup.Start from the center and gently pour in a circular movement when pouring your batter onto the griddle, this will help spread the batter into a nice round circle.

Keep in mind this batter is very thick. Do not thin it out.

Don’t rush your pancakes, let that first side get gorgeously golden brown. Wait for the bubbles to form and pop on the top (the uncooked side).

When adding blueberries, coat them in the batter helps to prevent them from bursting in the pan.

When adding chocolate chips, scoop the batter onto the griddle and them immediately sprinkle chocolate chips directly on top.

Nutrition

Calories: 120kcal

Carbohydrates: 20g

Protein: 4g

Fat: 2g Saturated

Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 31mg

Sodium: 255mg

Potassium: 170mg

Sugar: 4g

Vitamin A: 105IU

Calcium: 89mg

Iron: 1.2mg