Wintery weather are setting in as the Audrain County Shelter Resource Coalition prepares to open its Room at the Inn homeless shelter Dec. 1 at 403 Fairground, next to the Laura Miller George Help Center.

The shelter has been housed over the past five years in various locations around town, including Mexico Housing Authority and Refuge Ministries. The Fairground location will hopefully serve as a permanent location for the shelter, said coalition board member Jay Eicher.

Warming centers also were activated due to recent cold temperatures. Audrain County’s warming centers are the Mexico Senior Center and Mexico-Audrain Library, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Warming centers are activated “when there is a combination of precipitation, wind chill, and temperatures at freezing or below for an extended period of time,” library Executive Director Christal Bruner wrote in an email.

Coalition volunteers were at the shelter location Nov. 16 to prepare it to house upward of 15 people, including families, as well as bring the building up to city codes. This included installing windows on the west side of the building. The coalition also plans to install a washer and dryer as well as a shower in the bathroom.

Resource volunteers help shelter guests with job applications, preparing for interviews or improving budget skills. The job resources are offered by the coalition even when the shelter is not in operation, Eicher said.

"We try to find jobs [for our guests]. We try to help them. We have a computer where we can go online and have them fill out [forms] and find the right contacts," he said. "We don't want to be this temporary thing. We want to reach out and bring them up to where they are able to get out on their own."

The coalition raised funds through grants and donations to be able to acquire its new location, which was the former home of the Audrain County office of Central Missouri Community Action.

"The Help Center is who owns it and so we're renting it from them. They have made us a great deal so we can do it. We're kind of partnering up with the Help Center," Eicher said.

The shelter’s location next to The Help Center is crucial, he added. The coalition and the Help Center will be able to help each other and refer clients to one another.

The shelter will open on its regular Dec. 1 start date. The shelter opened a month early last year due to unexpected and record low temperatures, but can’t open this year until the work is complete.

"We have to get work done. We have to spend about $5,000 to get it up to code so we can house people there," Eicher said.

The shelter previously was housed at the Mexico Housing Authority at 828 Garfield Ave. That facility will be used to serve meals, Eicher said. "We have churches that are helping and individuals to cook meals, so we're still going to do that over there from 4:30 to 7 p.m.," he said.

Those needing to use the shelter will then be bused to the shelter location if they do not have their own transportation.

"If the funds come in, we're trying to look at going year round," Eicher said, adding that is why the coalition is renting the facility from the Help Center. "This is our fifth year and we're trying to make that jump to go year round because people need [shelter] not just in the wintertime."

The shelter will be open 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week, from Dec. 1 to the end of February. The coalition will review its funding leading up to the end of February to see it has enough funds to continue operating.

Planning is underway for a fundraiser later this season. The goal is to raise enough so the shelter may stay open for at least six months rather than for three.

cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com