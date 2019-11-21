A new mobile trail app created by Missouri State Parks is ready for testing at four state parks including Rock Bridge and Finger Lakes state parks in Boone County.

The Department of Natural Resources app Easy2Hike uses Geographic Information System mapping to provide maps, information about trail conditions, points of interest and other facts to trail users. It is also ready for people who use trails at Lake of the Ozarks and Ha Ha Tonka state parks near the Lake of the Ozarks.

Users can download the app from the Apple App and Google Play sites.

Users are asked to evaluate the app on a survey at mostateparks.com/easy2hike-survey/. The testing phase will occur until Jan. 15, 2020. Missouri State Parks will use the feedback it receives from app users to determine the feasibility of using the Easy2Hike app system-wide for all of its trails.