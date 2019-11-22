Jonathan Scott Lawrence (Courageous Boy) “Ohikita Hoksina”, 34, of the Spirit Lake Nation began his journey to the Spirit World suddenly on Nov. 14th, 2019.

Jonathan Scott Lawrence (Courageous Boy) “Ohikita Hoksina”, 34, of the Spirit Lake Nation began his journey to the Spirit World suddenly on Nov. 14th, 2019. The Wake for Jonathan was held on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Fort Totten Wellness Center at 5 p.m. with a time of prayer at 7 p.m. The procession to Fort Totten, ND, left at 4 p.m. on Thursday from City Plaza, Devils Lake, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Nov. 22 at St. Michael's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with Father Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Jonathan will be laid to rest in St. Michael's Cemetery. Jonathan was born on April 22, 1985, at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake, to Rochelle Cavanaugh and Ambrose Lawrence Jr. Jon attended Sheyenne Public School for a portion of his elementary school years. There he met numerous friends that he would keep throughout his life. He later attended Four Winds Community School where his number of friends only grew. Jon worked at SMC for a time then moved to Grand Forks, ND, and Fargo, ND, where he held various jobs. Jon began working at Spirit Lake Casino and Resort in 2009. There he met Jamie; though they did not begin their relationship until some years later. In 2010, Jon’s life changed forever when his first daughter, Sophia, was born. Sophia became Jon’s world. After Sophia was born, Jon began working at the Fort Totten Rec Center. He remained there until 2012. That same year he began his relationship with Jamie. Jon and Jamie spent seven and a half amazing and loving years together. Through those years they made a home together and welcomed three children; two daughters, Loretta and Adelaide, and Athan Jon, their only son. All four of his children were his pride and joy. Jon was an amazing athlete. He played for the Four Winds Indians throughout high school sporting the No. 10. Jon was so great at basketball, he became an inspiration to many of the younger athletes, including his younger siblings who all wore his number. An avid sports fan, Jon cheered on his Minnesota Vikings and Timberwolves every season. Jon was one of the kindest people you’d ever meet. A friend to all, he would help without being asked and make you laugh every chance he’d get, though at times it was hard to tell if he was joking. He was hardworking, respectful and never afraid to take a chance. He looked forward most to the day his children would play basketball and wear his number. Jon enjoyed fishing and telling the story of his pelican catch. Jon is survived by; Sophia, Loretta, Adelaide and Athan Jon Lawrence; girlfriend, Jamie Merrick; mother, Rochelle Cavanaugh; father, Ambrose Lawrence Jr.; sisters, Felicia Cavanaugh (Keisha, Mercedes, Danisha, Danae, Danny, and Keyshawn), Kelly Lawrence, Amber (Josh) Lawrence (Michael, Jonte, Jacielyn, and Jerome), Deshawn Lawrence (Breyah, Lucas, Madison, and Greyson) and Bethany Balenton; brothers, Sean Lawrence (Gabrielle, Vivianna, Sienna, Serene, and Kaylecia), Demery (Melissa) Lawrence (Maliyah), Beau Balenton and Anthony Balenton (Declan); godchild, Keyshawn Jon St. Pierre; special nephew, Michael Dunn Jr.; his many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by; maternal grandparents, Eugene and Pricilla Cavanaugh; paternal grandparent, Ambrose Lawrence Sr., and Mary and Don Brown; maternal aunts, Cavanaugh infants; cousin, Michelle Bear; infant nephew, Jerome Ambrose Delorme; godchild, Kale Armani Greywater; close friends, Mark Fassett Jr., Jonny Brien and Aaron Littlewind. Active pall bearers for Jon are: Chris Nelson, Bill Longie, Dusty Dauphinais, Charles Lambert, Julius Shaw, Monte Fassett, Alfred Thompson Jr, and Rick Smith. Special nephews and escorts, Michael Dunn Jr. and Silas Reiger. Honorary pall bearers include: Lance and Lisa Kimmerly, Kristi and Curtis Black, Perry Kopp, Dean and Sonta Dauphinais, Vern and Velma Lambert, Libby Littleghost, Germaine Robertson and family, Beverly Robertson and family, Cheryl Lawrence, Alma Lawrence, Tom Demarce and family, Fallon and Keith Greywater and family; Sheila and Todd Belgarde and family; Onna Littleghost; John and Mona Chaske; Marion and Sylvester Delorme; Lili Demarce; Francine and Leander “Russ” McDonald; Katherine Howard; Shane Eback and family; Alieu Jallow; Isiah Aiken; Paul Poitra; Dwight Bellanger; Summer Littlewind; Jolene Littlewind; his Four Winds Indians Basketball teammates; Four Winds Community School; Tate Topa FACE Program; Lake Region Singers; and his many friends he made throughout his life. If we forgot anyone we apologize as it was not intentional. Jon was an amazing person and he will be greatly missed.