State Rep. Chuck Basye will lead the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee in 2020, taking over from the late state Rep. Rebecca Roeber, who died in July.

Basye, R-Rocheport, is in his third term in the Missouri House and previously was chairman of the House Veterans Committee. He was named vice-chairman of the education committee at the beginning of this year. He has been a member of the committee since 2017.

State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, will replace Basye as vice chairman, according to a news release from the Missouri House.

“As a committee our goal should be nothing less than to ensure every young person in Missouri has access to a quality education,” Basye said in the release.

Roeber, R-Lee’s Summit, died in July in Colorado, about four months after being severely injured in a March car crash in Syracuse while on her way to Jefferson City. Roeber was on a vacation to recover from her injuries and had announced her plans to seek a new term in 2020.