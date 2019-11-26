The cast and crew of "Elf: The Musical" are in the final stages of rehearsals for a winter comedy delight.

The adaptation of “Elf,” the 2003 holiday blockbuster starring Will Ferrell, opens Dec. 6 at Presser Performing Arts Center. The show is directed by Steve Redmon, a familiar face to Presser. He is the Mexico building inspector and helped with the center's expansion in 2017.

"I supervised everything from the first hole that was dug in the ground to the last coat of paint," he said.

Redmon plans to retire Dec. 31 after serving as Mexico’s building inspector for 12 years, but he’s been an active performer for far longer. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater from Avila University in Kansas City.

"I've had a general love for any kind of entertainment,” he said. “I've been singing for weddings since I was five years old. I got involved with theater in high school. I've done more shows than I can even remember."

This is Redmon's first Presser production as director. He's directed "Cinderella" and "The Music Man" at Columbia Entertainment Company in Columbia. The cast for "Elf" comes from both Mexico and Columbia.

A production of "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" initially was planned for this year, but when the rights to do a production for "Elf" became available, Presser decided to move “A Christmas Carol” to 2020. "Elf" will allow for community involvement, especially with children and their parents, Redmon said.

"I have 23 children in this show,” he said. “They play the elves, teenagers, Macy's employees. The older kids are in much more, while the younger kids primarily are elves and then we have one crowd scene with a quite a few of them.”

"Elf" will be presented 7 p.m. Dec. 6 to 7 and Dec. 13 to 14. Matinees are 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15.

Kay Cook choreographed the production's musical numbers.

"She's done an amazing job,” Redmon said. “This is a heavy music show. There's a musical number in every scene.”

Columbia-based artist Julian Foley will play the lead character, Buddy — played in the film by Ferrell. Foley is a sculptor who also does set and character design for theater. He's participated in a number of Columbia Entertainment Company productions and was invited to audition for the Presser performance.

"This cast is a blend of the fine Mexico talent that we have,” Redmon said. “Due to scheduling difficulties, we had to seek some additional talent and so some of the people I had worked with in Columbia wanted to come and join our happy, merry bunch and participate."

The cast of "Elf" have rehearsed for the past few months, starting with music before staging the show.

"I'm 100% thrilled with how this cast has pulled together. The finale talks about being one big family and I said [to the cast], 'That is what we have become, is one big family,'" Redmon said. "That's what theater does at the community level. It brings people together that have never met. We share a common bond, our love for the theater. It makes for better human beings."

Dress rehearsals will start Dec. 1.

Redmon is used to a faster eight-week preparation pace, rather than the four months for this performance. "You have to keep everyone excited for an extended period,” Redmon said. “Of course, no one is quite as tired as they would be on a more stringent rehearsal schedule. Everyone has done real well. Those that aren't used to the [extended schedule] have adjusted to it very well.”

The production crew is working on painting sets, adding electronics to set pieces and making other preparations for opening night.

Redmon will have a role to play each night on stage, he said. He'll be the iceberg that helps transport Buddy from the North Pole to New York City.

The stage production doesn't deviate too much from the film, other than the musical numbers. Audience members can count on seeing spaghetti doused in maple syrup and candy. The music has an exciting big-band style, Redmon said. "Hopefully there won't be a dull moment," he said.

Redmon plans to show the audience all aspects of a production since set changes will happen without closing the curtains. Those 30 seconds can feel like three minutes when the curtain is closed for set changes, he said.

"Every once in a while you want that wow factor, but for the most part, my philosophy is involve the audience in the scene change,” he said. “Let them see what goes on.”

