Audrain County Emergency Management warns of scattered fast-moving severe thunderstorms expected to produce damaging winds and potential tornadoes this evening and into the overnight hours in Audrain County.

A wind advisory will be in effect from midnight to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour. The strongest winds may occur along and north of Interstate 70.