Last night's extremely strong winds caused a power outage and other minor damages throughout Mexico.

Ameren responded to a fallen tree limb that caused a brief power outage in the southern portion of the city. Ameren also responded to a low-hanging power line that was pulled from a pole in the 400 block of S. Clark Street.

Mexico Public Safety removed from roadways debris and items like branches, trash cans and outdoor furniture. A street light globe and street sign were found in the street on the City Square.