Northern Boulevard United Methodist Church in Independence suggests a new Christmas tradition: a reverse Advent calendar.

Rather than taking a candy or toy from a calendar every day during Advent, families can celebrate the season by making a donation to a food pantry each day. Advent, the church season leading to Christmas, begins Sunday.

Northern Boulevard UMC sponsors a food pantry at 1800 S. Northern Blvd. It’s open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday.

The church suggests the following reverse Advent calendar donations:

• Dec. 1 – a box of cereal.

• Dec. 2 – peanut butter.

• Dec. 3 – stuffing mix.

• Dec. 4 – boxed potatoes.

• Dec. 5 – macaroni and cheese.

• Dec. 6 – canned fruit.

• Dec. 7 – canned tomatoes.

• Dec. 8 – canned tuna.

• Dec. 9 – dessert mix.

• Dec. 10 – jar of applesauce.

• Dec. 11 – canned sweet potatoes.

• Dec. 12 – cranberry sauce.

• Dec. 13 – canned beans.

• Dec. 14 – box of crackers.

• Dec. 15 – package of rice.

• Dec. 16 – package of oatmeal.

• Dec. 17 – package of pasta.

• Dec. 18 – spaghetti sauce.

• Dec. 19 – chicken noodle soup.

• Dec. 20 – tomato soup.

• Dec. 21 – can of corn.

• Dec. 22 – can of mixed vegetables.

• Dec. 23 – can of carrots.

• Dec. 24 – can of green beans.

For further information on the reverse Advent calendar idea or the church pantry, call 816-252-7077.