Many events are planned for December at the North Independence Branch of the Mid-Continent Library, 317 W. U.S. 24. For further information or to register for events, call 816-252-0940 or go to mymcpl.org/events.

Registration is required unless otherwise stated.

Hours:

• Monday through Thursday – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sunday – 1 to 5 p.m.

• Advanced Excel: 10 a.m. Dec. 11. Learn advanced skills to use with Microsoft Excel. Practice ways to manage large amounts of data. Attendance of the programs Beginning Excel and Intermediate Excel is suggested.

• Intermediate Excel: 10 a.m. Dec. 4. If you are ready to go beyond Excel basics, this class adds to your Microsoft Excel knowledge by introducing sorting, simple functions, and other useful tools. Attendance of the program Beginning Excel is suggested.

• Tech Talk: 6 p.m. Dec. 30. Bring your technology questions to the branch, or just come to listen and learn from other participants. You can bring your own laptop computer or tablet.

• Beginning American Sign Language: 6 p.m. Dec. 2. This four-week course introduces American Sign Language, beginning with numbers 1-100, ASL’s manual alphabet, and the signs for up to 50 short sentences.

• Beyond Cable TV: 2 p.m. Dec. 9. Learn the different devices and services you can use with your internet connection to start cutting the cable today.

• Book Group: 7 p.m: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 16, and 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 10 and 12; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books. Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next.

• Cloud Storage: 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Learn how to store your documents, music, and photos on a cloud storage system.

• ELL/ESL Clases Para Adultos: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 5, 10, 12, and 17. English classes for beginners will be guided by professional instructors with many years of experience. Learn how to communicate in social places, school, your job, or during emergencies. Classes run for 90 minutes and will meet twice a week for seven weeks.

• Hidden Historic Gems of KC: 6 p.m. Dec. 2. Join Alexis Webb Bechtold and Traci Angel for a virtual tour through Kansas City’s most interesting historic landmarks and venues.

• Open Mic Poetry and Prose: 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Read your written work and practice your performance skills.

• The Crown Crafted Music Series: 12 p.m. Dec. 14. Hear some of the best music Kansas City has to offer at this live concert experience, crafted for Mid-Continent Public Library by One Kansas City Radio, 100.1 FM.

• Warm from the Oven: 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Create made-from-scratch cinnamon rolls in this step-by-step class. Participants will take home a pan of rolls to bake.

• Guess Who’s Behind the Music Stand: 6 p.m. Dec. 10. Storyteller Jazzy K reveals the identities of four mystery jazz masters – a vocalist, saxophonist, trumpeter, and pianist.

• Homeschoolers at the Library: 2 p.m. Dec. 6. Explore a variety of topics with an emphasis on using library resources. Contact a host branch for details. Ages 7 and up.

• Kid STEAM: 6 p.m. Dec. 12. Explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Ages 6 and up.

• Play and Learn Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 7, 10, 17 and 21. A preschool playtime that is designed to stimulate young minds. The open playtime allows you to come and go as your schedule permits. Ages 3 and up.

• Read and Feed: 4 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except when the library is closed. MCPL is partnering with Harvesters to provide free meals to kids 18 and under throughout the school year.

• Storytime for Babies: 9:15 a.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17. A fun and engaging storytime for babies, designed to build an early literacy foundation through play and one-on-one interaction with a parent or caregiver. Recommended for babies up to 18 months old and a one-on-one caregiver.

• Storytime for Families: 10 a.m. Dec. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20. Hear stories, sing songs, join in movement activities, and more. Bring the whole family.

• Storytime with Santa: 11 a.m. Dec. 18. Santa is making a special trip to the library to read a holiday story. After the story, sit on Santa’s knee to tell him what you want for Christmas. Parents, don’t forget your cameras.

• Winter Wonderland Exploding Box: 6 p.m. Dec. 4. Learn the story of Snowflake Bentley’s work in photomicrography and the snow crystals he discovered. Then create your own exploding box filled with snow crystals and a snowman. Ages 5 and up.

• Teens at the Library: 6 p.m., Dec. 19. It’s your time to hang at the library. Discover what we’ve planned just for you. Registration is required.