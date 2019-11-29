Mexico School District 59 Superintendent Zach Templeton recently announced his retirement after three years as district superintendent at the end of the school year.

Templeton thanked the Mexico community for supporting the public schools system.

“When this district has ever needed anything, if I’ve ever needed anything, I think this community steps up in a big way. Mexico Public Schools is a great place to be, I’ve enjoyed my eight years here.”

Templeton always planned on retiring from the Mexico district, but he didn’t expect it would be so soon, he said. He plans to relocate in June to live with his family in Brentwood, Tennessee, where his wife, Laura, moved with their son last year to work as division president at Compassus Inc., a hospice, palliative and home health care company.

While the family was able to get together over weekends, Templeton looks forward to fully reuniting in Brentwood and supporting his wife in this new phase of her career.

“[The division president position] was a great opportunity for her,” he said. “She has always been very supportive of my career, and when we moved to pursue administrator jobs or anything like that, she was always by my side and being supportive. I just thought it was time to put her career first and go from there.”

Templeton has worked in education for 24 years as an administrator, high school math teacher and coach for football, basketball, track and wrestling. He started working as a teacher in his hometown of Marceline. He went on to teach at Blair Oaks and worked as an administrator in Bell and Russellville before coming to Mexico. He served the district’s assistant superintendent for five years before becoming superintendent.

Among Templeton’s proudest accomplishments as Mexico’s superintendent are improving teacher and staff member compensation, making steps to reconfigure the district’s elementary system andThe Mexico Ledger

the success of its technology education programs, he said.

Templeton earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from Central methodist University, a master’s degree and doctorate in educational leadership from Northwest Missouri State and St. Louis University, respectively.

Templeton is a member of the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA), the national School Superintendents Association (AASA), Missouri Association of School Business Officials (MoASBO), and a previous member of the Missouri Public Relations Association (MOSPRA).

The Mexico Public Schools Board of Education approved Templeton’s retirement Nov. 19.

“The Board thanks Dr. Templeton for his service to the district, and we wish him well going forward,” President Dustin Pascoe stated in a news release. “His knowledge of education, his commitment to the district, and his focus on learning were invaluable to the district, and we are better for the experience.”

The board is considering a search for the next superintendent with an outside educational organization. A new superintendent is expected to assume the position July 1.

“I’d tell anybody who is interested in applying for the job that it’s a great situation, a great school system and a great community,” Templeton said.