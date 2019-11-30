To those in attendance at Kirksville High School’s musical last week who thought the singing was stellar, your ears were not deceiving you.

In fact, it went beyond stellar. In some cases they were the best high school voices in the state.

Kirksville seniors Garrett Nichting and Tyler Self and junior Brennain Degenhardt each recently qualified for the Missouri All-State Choir, adding to a growing list of KHS students named to the prestigious group.

This marks the fourth straight year Kirksville has had multiple students named to the All-State Choir, KHS Choir Director Rebecca Murphy said.

“That’s a nice thing about our program at Kirksville High School,” she said. “I think (students) see, ‘Oh, if that kid can do it, I can do it, too.’ It’s kind of a legacy.”

To earn the right to audition for All-State Choir one first had to successfully audition for the All-District Choir. In Nichting’s case, he made All-District last year as a junior but didn’t earn a spot on All-State.

He was determined to not be left off again.

“I put a lot more preparation into it this year than I had last year,” he said.

Self didn’t make All-District last year, perhaps due to what he did to his voice on the eve of the audition.

“There was a football game,” Self said. “I was in the band section, yelling a lot, and by the time I got to the morning, my voice was shot.

“This year I made sure not to yell the night before.”

Self also spent time working with Dr. Jeffrey Seppala, assistant professor of music and voice at Truman State University.

Degenhardt, who was named an All-State alternate, took a different route in his preparation. Not usually one to succumb to nerves, auditions are a different story.

“For auditions I get very nervous, and I was really nervous this year,” he said.

So he turns to a combination of comfortable clothes and a piece of gum, which he said helps trick his mind into relaxing.

The trio will have two rehearsals before gathering in January for All-State Choir. As they each played significant roles in the recent “Elf” musical, Murphy said practice time has been hard to come by. That will change after Thanksgiving, she said, though with this particular group she isn’t concerned.

“Those are three of my top students,” she said. “They had a goal to make this possible and did everything they could to achieve that goal. I’m super proud of all three of them.”



