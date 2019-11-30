The following is the OATS schedule for December. To schedule a ride, call local (660) 665-8404 or toll free 1-877-666-5475. Calls can be made Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 3: p.m. (closed 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.).

Adair County to Kirksville & Kirksville In Town: Monday-Friday. Fares may apply.

City of Kirksville Service: Kirk-Tran Demand Response Route

Monday–Thursday, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.

Friday, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

Anyone within a 15-mile radius of Kirksville can ride.

$2 within city limits; $3 outside city limits

Kirk-Tran Deviated Fixed Route

Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.

Friday, 6 a.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

$2 each time you board. $20 punch cards are available at City Hall.

Visit www.oatstransit.org for a list of stops on this route.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens.

For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule and fares for each county.

Holidays: OATS Transit will be closed and most regular routes will not be running on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.





