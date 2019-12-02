Holiday Theatre

The Royal Theatre presents several holiday themed skits, musical numbers, and short plays, all in the spirit of the season of love and giving Dec. 6-7. Join in as the Victorian Choir sings classic holiday tunes and be entertained with these familiar and memorable performances of favorite holiday celebrations.

Christmas for Kids

Lake Area Christmas for Kids will be held by the Kiwanis Club of Ozark Coast to raise money to provide Christmas presents to needy Lake area children Dec. 7.

School of the Osage Bazaar

The School of the Osage PTA Holiday Bazaar will be held Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the high school. Crafts, home decor, jewelry and other items will be for sale. Each year more than 100 booths feature products.