Those seeking a position as a census taker for the 2020 Census can do so today starting and noon and noon, Dec. 18, at the Vandalia Branch of the Mexico-Audrain County Library District.

The application process does not require a resume or references. Applicants answer a 20-question assessment, list preferred hours and provide their social security number for a background check. Applications take between 60 to 90 days to process. Work will take place from about mid-march through July, with some positions lasting through August or September.