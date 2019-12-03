The Helping Hand Circle of the International Order of the Kings Daughters and Sons will celebrate its 100th year 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Mexico King's Daughters Home.

The circle was organized in 1919 by the Whatsoever Circle, led by Mrs. W.L. Rixey, and the Helping Hand name was chosen at that time. There are 15 current members and they meet 9 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, except July, at First Baptist Church.

The circle supports the home through a maintenance pledge, contributions to the employee Christmas fund, birthday parties, bingo, carry-in dinners for residents and staff and other home needs.