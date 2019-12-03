Testing times for driver examinations will change slightly Friday and Dec. 13 at the Mexico examination station at the Audrain County Courthouse Annex on Jefferson Street.

Written testing will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. both days. Driving skills testing will take place 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorcycle skills testing will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The facility will be closed between noon and 1 p.m. for lunch. The schedule change is temporary and will return to normal business hours Dec. 20.