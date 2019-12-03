Sunday morning church service was held Nov. 24 in the dining room. Special care veterans also enjoyed snack cart.

The Vietnam Group met the morning of Nov. 25. In the afternoon, veterans enjoyed music provided by Cross My Heart Ministries.

A card game of hi/low was played Nov. 26. In the afternoon, Thanksgiving bingo was played. Special care veterans enjoyed bingo and baking in the morning.

Art class was held last Wednesday morning. Veterans celebrating November birthdays were treated to lunch out. Pastor Iman led bible study directly after lunch. In the afternoon, VFW & Auxiliary 2173 sponsored a birthday bingo game. Birthday cake was served and those celebrating birthdays were recognized.

Our own barber, Matthias McManus, fried turkeys for our Thanksgiving meal. Veterans and families enjoyed a fabulous meal prepared by our dietary department. Friday morning, a game of manipulation was played.

Saturday morning, a game of manipulation was played. In the afternoon, a movie and popcorn was the highlight.

For additional information, regarding healthcare needs at the facility, you can contact, Patrick Stevenson, DNS, at (573) 567-8224. For information on volunteering, contact Kathy Winkelman, supervisor of volunteer service, at (573) 567-8238.