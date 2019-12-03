Gina Raines was named president and Josh Hanley was promoted to senior vice president Nov. 25 of the Mexico branch of Commerce Bank.

Raines will be responsible for the overall administration of the bank, overseeing operations, along with her responsibilities as the regional agriculture banking specialist for the Central and Eastern Missouri regions.

Hanley will continue to serve as a leader in business development with commercial clients in Mexico and its surrounding areas.

"Gina has shown she is an outstanding banker and leader," Commerce Bank Central and Eastern Missouri Region President Steve Sowers said in a news release. "[She] will provide strategic direction as we continue to serve our Mexico customers. ... Josh has strong customer relationships and in-depth banking knowledge, and together their leadership will continue to ensure we are delivering on the highest level of quality banking services to our customers and the community."