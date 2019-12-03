Multiple water main replacement projects by Missouri American Water throughout Mexico are nearly complete.

Projects include the raw water main from well No. 3 at Lakeview Park to South Western Avenue on Lakeview Road, 2,800 feet of an 8-inch PVS main at North Jefferson from West Orange to Lakenan Street, which is replacing a 6-inch cast iron main and 650 feet of an 8-inch PVC pipe is replacing a 2-inch cast iron pipe at North Washington and Schopp. Missouri American Water also is installing 600 feet of a new main on Schopp from North Jefferson to North Clark Street, improving water flow for that area.

The projects are part of an $800,000 investment to improve water service reliability, according to a news release. The mains replaced have a history of breaks and were originally installed in the 1940s or 1950s.

"Aging infrastructure is a challenge we face across the state, from our water mains to our treatment plants," Missouri American Water President Debbie Dewey said in the news release.

Missouri American Water plans to restore any disturbed land affected by the pipe replacement in the spring.