The State Historical Society of Missouri has awarded two 2020 Center for Missouri Studies fellowships to Columbia and Chicago scholars studying Missouri's early statehood.

Each will write an essay for publication in the "Missouri Historical Review" and may make a public presentation of their work.

Greg Olson of Columbia received a fellowship for his proposal "White Man's Paper Trail: Extinguishing Indigenous Land Claims in Missouri." Olson will study the treaties with Native Americans that transferred their land to white ownership in Missouri. Olson will explore the legal foundations behind claims to Native American property and how the treaties supported the military and commercial interests of the state's leaders, including some who were treaty negotiators.

Kelly Schmidt, a doctoral student at Loyola University in Chicago, will study on how enslaved communities near St. Louis and St. Charles helped establish the region's Catholic church. Jesuit missionaries helped bring Catholicism to the region and were among the French colonizers who introduced slavery to the territory.