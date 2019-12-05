There’s always a lot to learn in agriculture, especially for young farmers. One Mexico teacher was recently recognized for his efforts to help young people succeed in this ever-changing industry.

The Missouri Vocational Agricultural Teachers Association named for Ted DeVault’s adult ag education program at Hart Career Center as this year’s Outstanding Postsecondary Adult Agriculture Program.

"It is a great honor to be recognized at the state level. While it helps us see we are growing in the right direction, it motivates us to strive and continue to provide quality programs and education for area farmers and Ag professionals," DeVault said in a news release.

The Hart Career Center also received the honor during the 2012-13 school year.

"It's a recognition for the things we're doing with the program and the level of membership, involvement and outside activities that we do," DeVault said.

DeVault’s classes often focus on one topic per monthly session. An advisory board helps determine what subjects to cover.

"We do eight to 10 topical meetings a year on hot topics in agriculture or anything new in technology. Anything [the farmers] want to learn more about and I'll teach it or find an expert to come in and teach," he said.

He also teachers farm business management analysis. This is one-on-one instruction on farm operations and can happen more than once a month. He helps the farmer break down their finances so they can figure out long-term plans for equipment sales and purchase, how income is coming in through crops or livestock. "It helps them see how much they're making and we come up with goals and plans to improve the efficiency or income of their operations," DeVault said.

He coordinates his lessons through Mexico Young Farmers and also sends a monthly newsletter to paid members, which includes information on education sessions as well as articles on ag, civics and even social awareness topics.

"I work for Mexico Public Schools as an adult agriculture educator at the Hart Career Center. [The education program], it's funded mostly through the state of Missouri," DeVault said. "It's not a normal nine month teacher appointment. It's unique."

