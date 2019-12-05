Jellybean Conspiracy Theater of Kindness has not been as active as it used to be in the Mexico Community over the past year. That will soon change Saturday as the nonprofit's director of advancement Walter Balinski will portray Gratty Gongers, the organization's mascot in the Mexico Christmas Parade.

The Jellybean Conspiracy float is sponsored by The Cookie Club, which opened its doors in downtown Mexico on Oct. 18. Gratty, short for gratitude, will be ringing the gong of gratitude for Mexico educators during the parade. Plans are underway to have Gratty and other Gongsters at other area community events.

Jellybean Conspiracy was founded in 2001 by Howard Martin. It's current executive director is Terry Robinson, who used to be a Mexico School District administrator and now serves the Tipton school district as its superintendent. The organization's creative director is Mexico High School speech and debate teacher Sara Given.

"We're all jellybeans. We're all different colors and we have sweetness and good stuff inside," Balinski said, explaining the organization's purpose. "Conspiracy is basically two words. Conspire means breath together. Kind of a fun name."

The organization puts on the Jellybean Festival, last held April 7, 2018. It is a theatrical program allowing students with disabilities to showcase his or her talents. "It's an olympics kind of event, but instead of running, jumping, kicking and throwing, you act, you pantomime, you speak and you do art," Balinski said.

The organization prefers to say participants are differently abled rather than disabled. The organization's founder grew up with three siblings who, despite having MPS or Hurler's Syndrome, which caused a multitude of disabilities, had many talents like singing, Balinski said.

"The purpose of the Jellybean Conspiracy through the festival that they carry out is it gives those people an opportunity to gain recognition, have a fun time, and give them confidence," he said.

Balinski joined the organization around a month ago, after learning about it from Robinson. Balinski serves as a substitute teacher for the Tipton School District and told Robinson that he works well with special needs students from past experience with organizations that serve those with special needs.

"When he heard that, he called me aside and told me about Jellybean Conspiracy," he said.

Balinski has a background in sales and marketing, but also worked with the Arizona Foundation for the Handicapped in Maricopa, Arizona. The foundation did similar productions as Jellybean Conspiracy.

"It just really rang true to me how important it is to give people who are differently abled than us an opportunity to do something they normally wouldn't do," Balinski said.

Jellybean festivals were active in the early years, but the number of events decreased as people became busier or moved away from the community. Balinski is working to reinvigorate the organization and make it a known part of the community again.

"The reason we're concentrating on Mexico right now to start is because a festival is planned [for] March," Balinski said.

While he will be ringing the gong of gratitude for teachers during the parade, it also is an opportunity for the community to financially support the nonprofit for its next festival. "My job is to raise awareness about Jellybean Conspiracy and to raise money, so we'll be doing the parade," Balinski said.

The Cookie Club will be holding special sales Saturday in support of Jellybean Conspiracy and owner Kiarah Harris will join Balinski on the float. He'll seek responses from the crowd about what they are grateful. Harris will periodically ring the gong.

"People love hearing the sound of a gong. It's kind of an underused instrument. You always like it when you hear it in a symphony," Balinski said.

He did a similar fundraiser for veterans in Arizona where a gong would be rung in appreciation of veterans and a person's contribution to veteran programs.

The gratitude event is a way of showing kindness, he said. "The world is a better place when people say thank you, and I want to emphasize that in a strong way," he said.

Other gong of gratitude events to raise funds for Jellybean Conspiracy are planned in Versailles and California. This way, the nonprofit can continue to provide grants to other communities and school districts to hold their own Jellybean Festivals. The organization also will continue to seek support grants for its operations.

"We want to give recognition to people who donate to Jellybean Conspiracy at events," Balinski said. "I just think [Jellybean Conspiracy] is wonderful. It's so in line with what the world needs. To recognize people with different abilities and to be kind. Don't we all need to be kinder? I'm having a blast."

