Since her mother, Joyce, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 8 years ago, Tristy Ginter has looked for ways to make the most of it.

After inspiration struck last Christmas, Ginter started Joyous Comforts to collect and donate dolls and stuffed animals to people living in mid-Missouri nursing homes.

“My niece shows up with a brand-new baby doll, and my mom loves on this thing like I haven’t seen in a really long time,” she said.

A few days later, Ginter saw a Facebook post about doll therapy for people with Alheimer’s and dementia on one of the Alzheimer’s groups she follows. Not all caregivers accept doll therapy, as some feel it’s patronizing, but some research has shown that it can relieve the anxiety and distress that people with Alzheimer’s experience by giving them something to care for, according to Kaiser Health News.

“All of us have the ability to love and have affection,” Ginter said. “Some of us just lose a link to what we provide love and affection to.”

Ginter had already thought about getting her mother a baby doll for Christmas, and once she saw that post, she kept seeing articles about doll therapy everywhere. One was about someone who was donating dolls to people in nursing homes, and she realized she could do the same thing.

Ginter found joy as her mother dealt with the disease by recording her having fun, like dancing in the car on the way to the doctor’s appointments. She had built up a following on Facebook by posting the videos, and realized it would be a great medium for collecting donated dolls and stuffed animals that she could give to people in nursing homes.

She got right to work, and started in January visiting area nursing homes. So far, she’s visited four nursing homes in Fayette, Pilot Grove, Moberly, and most recently Riverdell Care Center in Boonville, she said. She’s served over 100 people in total, with the 47 dolls she brought the Riverdell making it the largest “baby shower” so far, she said.

Joyous Comforts doesn’t solely focus on people with Alzheimer’s and dementia — anyone who wants a doll or stuffed animal can have one, and there’s no pressure for anyone who doesn’t, she said. They bring balloons and cupcakes, and spend time talking to recipients about what they named their babies.

“One woman, as soon as she got that baby, it was on, she loved that baby,” Ginter said.

When she went to the first nursing home, the caretakers told her that some of the people who came out to get a doll rarely left their rooms. Some people don’t want a doll at first, but end up asking for one and staying around to chat. Meeting people has been the best part of the experience, Ginter said.

Along with giving people in the nursing homes an outlet for their affection, the program has given family members an outlet to talk about it, Ginter said. For some, giving dolls is its own outlet. One woman donated ten dolls — five girls and five boys — in memory of her mother. who had ten children, she said.

Nursing homes in Glasgow, Columbia and Jefferson City have already asked Ginter if she could visit. She wants to go to as many as she can, and is limited only by the amount of dolls and stuffed animals people donate to her, and that she can hold. Now, they’re stored on her couch and in her father’s spare bedroom, she said.

Anyone who wants to donate can reach Ginter on the Joyous Comforts Facebook page, by emailing her at tristy4@yahoo.com, or by calling 660-621-2436, and she’ll get back right away. What she needs most are dolls and stuffed animals, but cash donations can help buy cupcakes and punch for the baby showers, or more dolls, she said. Dolls can also be dropped off at the Boonslick Heartland YMCA, 757 Third Street, or at the Howard County Service Coordination, 119 N. Main St., Fayette.

