Children from minority groups and families that live at or near the poverty level lag behind their peers in Columbia Public Schools and in some instances fell further behind in 2019 than they were in 2018, results from the latest round of state testing in math and English show.

While raising the achievement levels of those students has been a focus of district efforts for several years, officials downplayed the latest data, calling it out-of-date although it reflects results from tests taken in the spring.

"This data is out-of-date for individual students by the time it reaches us, so it's difficult to look at it as something that can make an impact on an individual student's learning needs," said district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark. "In order to really make an impact on achievement, we have to have our own internal measures. We must focus on student growth versus a point-in-time measure once a year of what a child knows. Our focus is always on the individual students and what he or she needs to be successful, make progress and show growth."

Called subgroups in the parlance of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the data for students who are black, Hispanic, English language learners, have a special education plan or qualify for free or reduced-price meals is reported along with overall results. Results for white students are not reported separately.

In all but two cases, students in subgroup categories in Columbia Public Schools showed declines in the state assessments for English and math from 2018 to 2019.

"I don't think it tells us anything we didn't already know," said David Wilson, director of assessment, intervention and data for the school district. "We use our own data because we can't wait for results from the state."

In addition to lagging behind their classmates overall in the Columbia district, scores for black students and those on special education are far behind students in those categories statewide.

Black students in the school district in 2019 earned 15.4 percent proficient or advanced in English, compared with 24.9 percent for their counterparts around the state. In math, 12.3 percent of black students in the local school district were proficient or advanced, compared with 18.4 percent statewide.

For those on special education plans, Columbia students earned 13 percent proficient or better in English, compared with 17.9 percent of the same students around the state. In math, Columbia 8.5 percent of students with special education plans scored proficient or better, while it was 14.4 percent of those students statewide.

The focus of the data within the school district is on individual students, Wilson said. Two years of the same test also isn't enough to establish a trend, he said.

The focus on individual students should show up in the state results at some point, he said.

"It takes a long time to move those numbers," Wilson said. "We can have a student who is receiving intervention and can grow three grade levels in a single year and still not reach proficiency because they were so far behind. The numbers should creep up to where we really want them to be. In a school district as large as ours, it takes time."

Brian Kisida, assistant professor in the Truman School of Public Affairs at the University of Missouri, said his research and the research of others found some possible solutions. School integration can help, but it can be an incredibly difficult policy to implement, he said.

"Nobody will touch it," Kisida said. "You have to have a constituency that's demanding it and that constituency needs political power."

MU in February brought to campus Tomas Monarrez, a research associate at the Urban Institute in Washington, D.C. His 2013 research looked at school districts that gerrymandered attendance areas in order to achieve racial integration. A side effect would be a lessening in the racial achievement gap, he said.

Monarrez downplayed the achievement gap aspect of his research in a Wednesday phone interview.

"Closing the achievement gap is important," Monarrez said. "The good thing about integration is it would also benefit white students to expose them to diversity because it is where the world is heading."

One of the school districts he studied was Springfield, Illinois, which adjusted school attendance areas and bused students to achieve integrated schools. But in the 2019 Illinois Report Card, the Springfield district continued to have a significant achievement gap between black and white students.

"The fact that Springfield still has an achievement gap, even though it has ongoing efforts to integrate schools, does not mean that school integration has not worked in Springfield," Monarrez wrote in a subsequent email when asked for an explanation. "The reason is that we can't observe what the achievement gap would have been had these integration policies not been in place."

The evidence suggests it is likely that the gap would be larger had the school integration efforts not taken place, Monarrez wrote.

A paper from the Center for Education Policy Analysis at Stanford University found a "very strong link between racial school segregation and achievement gaps."

"Although our analyses do not identify the specific mechanisms through which segregation leads to inequality, they make it clear that the mechanism is linked to differences in schools' poverty rates, not differences in schools' racial composition."

Research has shown some charter schools are successful in improving academic achievement of black students, Kisida said. He acknowledged it is not politically popular.

"Charter schools are kind of an integration compromise," Kisida said. "It's giving everyone equal access to resources. Parents who have resources already pick their own schools."

Another Stanford publication, "Are Achievement Gaps Related to Discipline Gaps? Evidence From National Data" found the answer to the question is "yes."

In Columbia schools, black students receive out-of-school suspension at 2½ times the rate of their representation in schools, with some schools having higher rates.

Having black teachers in classrooms results in small gains in academic achievement for black students and a large increase in high school graduation rates for those students, Kisida said.

"The research is pretty consistent," he said. "If you have an African-American student, here's a teacher who's in a position of authority. They think it's OK to be in school and to work hard."

Columbia Public Schools has its Grow Our Own Teacher Development Program to cultivate minority teachers from the ranks of current high school students by recruiting universities to provide a few students each year with full scholarships. The students are then promised a teaching position in the school district when they receive their teaching certificates. None have graduated from their universities yet.

Every minority teacher makes a difference, Kisida said.

Participating in cultural activities and other experiences creates engaged students, but may not result in improved academic achievement, Kisida said.

Columbia schools offers many of those opportunities including visits to the Missouri River and performances of the Missouri Symphony.

"Middle- and upper-class parents are engaged in a form of enrichment of schooling all the time," Kisida said

The state assessment is useful in some ways, Wilson said. It serves as an independent analysis of the district's performance and corroboration of the district's data.

"They have the responsibility to ensure we're teaching the state education standards," Wilson said of the state scores.

The district looks forward to having the same state tests for several years, he said.

"After four or five years, we anticipate the numbers to start going up," Wilson said.

The district has the same focus it's always had on closing the gap between white students and others, Wilson said.

"We have to focus on individual students," Wilson said. "That said, it's always present in our minds we have an achievement gap. We want every kid to have a chance to succeed."

Schools have an ongoing battle in closing the achievement gap, Kisida said.

"When you have concentrated poverty in an area, schools can only do so much," he said.

