Nominations are now being accepted for the Jan. 7 election of the Audrain County University of Missouri Extension Council. Nominations must be made prior to Dec. 23.

Council members are appointed to two-year terms and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms. Nominees must be at least 18 years old and must reside in teh district from which they are selected.

Nominations must be made through the county's extension center in the Audrain County Courthouse, 101 N. Jefferson, Room 304. Information about extension programs are available at extension.missouri.edu/audrain.