It was the most difficult decision Sam Aubuchon ever had to make, and the Blue Springs High School grad now says it was one of the best.

After graduating in 2019, the two-time Starlight Theatre Blue Star Award winner – who performed on Broadway the past two summers because of his Blue Star award – opted to get a job and save money rather than go to college.

Because of that decision, Aubuchon had the opportunity to write and produce “Rewritten,” his first EP. He will host a pre-release party at 6 p.m. Jan., 3 at the Record Bar in downtown Kansas City (for more information go to www.svaubuchon.com).

The first 70 people who attend the premier will receive a copy of “Rewritten,” and Aubuchon will perform all the songs, which include his original work and his stylized version of “What a Wonderful World,” which he performed throughout his senior year with the Blue Springs High School Golden Regiment marching band.

“Had I gone to college, I would not have had the time or the money to write and produce the EP,” he said in the converted studio at his family’s home in Blue Springs.

“I’m working two jobs, taking voice lessons and counting the days until Jan. 3.”

From the dingy sidewalks of skid row to the bright lights of Broadway, the summer of 2018 was something Aubuchon will never forget.

Aubuchon represented Starlight Theatre at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, a.k.a. the Jimmy Awards, for the first time in 2018, in a weeklong theater experience that culminated with a solo performance of “Grow for Me,” from his favorite musical, “The Little Shop of Horrors.”

“There I was, performing on the stage of the Minskoff Theatre,” Aubuchon said. “It was amazing. I mean, I can’t even put it into words.”

“I met so many unbelievable people on my two trips to Broadway, and everyone said that to make it on the stage in New York, you have to move to New York – so, August of 2020 I will have saved enough money to pack by bags and head to Broadway,” he said. “It’s like a dream come true.”

And he will have two close friends there to welcome him as he will room with 2018 Blue Star Award winner, Mill Valley (Shawnee, Kan.) High School grad Lauryn Hurley, who has lived in New York the past year, and meet up with another Blue Springs grad and Blue Star winner, Tyler Eisenreich, who is on Broadway in a revival of “West Side Story.”

“Knowing that I can move in and share an apartment with Lauryn makes it a little less scary,” Aubuchon said, chuckling, “and Tyler is a good friend who is doing great things. He dances and he’s the understudy for the lead on “‘West Side Story,’ so he’s doing some big things.”

And that’s Aubuchon’s dream – conquering the bright lights of Broadway.

“I’ve been there,” he said, with a touch of reverence in his voice, “the lights are bright and I can’t wait to see what happens.”