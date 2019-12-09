Staff from the U.S. Census Bureau will be at the Mexico-Audrain Library on Wednesday to hold an applicant event from noon to 8 p.m. Census workers from Mexico will receive $17 per hour.

The application process does not require a resume or list of reference. Applicants answer a 20 question personality assessment, list preferred hours and provide their social security number for a background check.

Applications, along with the hiring process will take 60-90 days to complete. There is a high demand for census taker positions in Mexico, with some positions lasting through August to September. Work will begin around the middle of March.

For more information or to apply online, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.