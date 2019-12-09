The Senior Friendship Circle of Friendship Baptist Church held its final carry-in dinner for the year Nov. 18, celebrating Thanksgiving.

The prayer was given by Orley Smith. Carolyn Van Sickle celebrated a November birthday and Karen Wehrman read the poem "Give Thanks."

Also attending were Jesse and Alice Edwards, Mary Cline, Jerry Wyss, Harold Van Sickle and Janet Carson. Nancy Wyss, Mike and Shelly Lust, Jerry and Pat Taylor and Chuck and Patricia Mayes also attended.

Carry-in dinners will start again in March or April. All seniors are welcomed.