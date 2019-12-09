As they have since 2007, KNEO Radio in Neosho will sponsor the annual Community Christmas Dinner on December 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Civic in downtown Neosho. The meal is free and open to all.

KNEO estimates that they will serve around 500 people this year. The cost for the dinner is approximately $3,000. To make the dinner possible, it requires cash donations, food donations, and at least 75 volunteers to set up, prepare, serve dinner and clean-up afterward.

"This is a community event," said Roberta Foster, Community Christmas Dinner committee member. "We need your help in the form of finances and volunteer hours."

Food donations should be dropped off at The Civic between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on December 24 (Christmas Eve) or by 9 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Monetary donations to cover the cost of turkeys, hams, other foods items, fruit for the goodie bags, paper products and more can be dropped off at KNEO Radio, 10827 East Highway 86 or mailed to the same address. KNEO can also be contacted online at www.kneo.com.

Anyone with questions may call Roberta Foster at 417-451-KNEO (5636).

Financial gifts are tax deductible.

In addition to serving dinner at The Civic, KNEO can also provide meals to shut-ins within the Neosho city limits. Last year, around 120 meals were delivered. Anyone who has physical limitations and needs a meal delivered should contact Foster prior to December 24 at 417-451-5636.

The Community Christmas Dinner is open to everyone and there is no charge.

"We invite people who don't have family in the area or whose family is visiting the "other" relatives this year," Foster said. "We welcome the folks who aren't able or don't want to prepare a banquet of food. We welcome individuals, couples and families. No one is turned away. We have found that the greatest percentage of people who come to The Civic for dinner are those who want the fellowship of others. 'For God so loved the world that He gave us Jesus Christ to save us from sin'; in return we want to share the love of Jesus Christ with others who need a welcoming smile, an encouraging word, a Merry Christmas and assurance that others care about them."