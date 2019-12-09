High school senior planning to earn an agricultural degree from an accredited college or university have until Feb. 25 to submit materials for the 2020 Farm Kids for College Scholarship from National Farmers.

Applications for the scholarship are available at nationalfarmers.com or from State Scholarship Coordinator Eunice Fisher of Perry. She can be reached by calling 573-565-2004, or at 405 E. Martin St. in Perry.

Interested students must fill out an application, submit two essays related to agriculture, two reference letters, ACT or SAT scores, official transcripts and their grade-point average. Application packets also are available by contacting Helene Bergren at 1-800-247-2110, ext. 4670 or email hbergren@nfo.org. National Farmers will announce the three national winners April 7, and each will receive a $1,000 toward their freshman year of college. Marlena Long, of Paris, was the 2019 state and national winner.