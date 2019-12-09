Audrain County Extension Office is offering a free workshop 1-4:30 p.m. Friday on industrial hemp production at the Audrain County Courthouse basement community room.

University of Missouri Extension specialist Greg Luce and Jo Horner will talk on agronomic practices of growing industrial hemp and crop enterprise budgets, respectively. Agriculture department representatives will give an overview of regulations and the application process.

Those interested should register by calling the Audrain Extension Office at 573-581-3231 or emailing dhakald@missouri.edu.

Industrial hemp [Cannabis Sativa L.] was grown in Missouri through about 1970, when the controlled substance act made it illegal to produce any form of the cannabis plant. Recent legislative changes at the state and federal level have increased interest in growing hemp for fiber, grain and CBD oil.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is working to establish regulations and procedures in advance of the 2020 growing season. The department took public comment on the rules-making process through Dec. 1. Applications for producer registrations and agricultural hemp propagule [plant bud, sucker or spore] and seed permits opened Dec. 2. Industrial hemp cannot be grown in Missouri and individuals cannot possess seeds or propagules without a producer registration and/or agriculture hemp propagule and seed permit.