Mexico voters entering the voting booth April 7 will have a decision to make that could affect the financial outcome of the city and a major planned project — Fairground Pool.

The Mexico City Council approved a 2% local use tax Monday on out-of-state purchases. It matches the city's sales tax rate and is collected only on out-of-state purchases, such as through e-commerce. In-state purchases, the sales tax will be applied, rather than the use tax. The 2% tax is dependent on voter approval in April.

"The Mexico sales tax rates will not increase as a part of this. A use tax does level the playing field on the local taxes between retailers and out-of-state vendors," City Manager Bruce Slagle said. "If you pay a sales tax, you will not pay a use tax. You'll pay one or the other. Never both."

The state already collects a use tax on out-of-state purchases and this will allow the city to collect its portion of that tax. The U.S. Supreme Court in June 2018 paved the way for online sales tax collection, or in this case, use tax collections. The 5-4 decision removed the physical presence rule for sales tax collections, which means retailers who didn't have a warehouse, store or some other brick-and-mortar presence in a state didn't have to apply sales tax to a customer's purchase. Instead, the customer would have to figure how much sales tax an online purchase was and report to the IRS. Reporting still is required if purchases exceed $2,000 in a calendar year.

States now are able to collect sales tax or a use tax on out-of-state, typically online, purchases. Online retail sales exceeded $517 billion in 2018, according to the city's 2019-20 budget introduction. This is a 15% sales increase from 2017 and means online sales account for 14.3% of all sales, according to the budget introduction. Online sales during Thanksgiving were at $4.2 billion, according to CNBC. Black Friday online sales are estimated at $7.4 billion.

Municipalities have to approve an ordinance to collect their portion of the statewide tax, which is what the council did Monday pending voter approval. The city has the potential of receiving an additional $152,000 in revenue annually from the use tax, which then will first be applied to the Fairground Pool rehabilitation project, estimated to cost $3.5 million.

"This project [Fairground Pool], of course would be dependent on the passage of that," Slagle said.

So, if Mexico voters do not approve the use tax, it will severely change the type of rehabilitation and replacement the pool will receive. If the tax is voted down, the scope of the project will be reduced to what can be achieved with $1 million.

Following the ballot question ordinance, the council approved an agreement with Westport Pools of Maryland Heights, as the Design/Builder for the design and construction of Fairgrounds Pool.

Both the use tax and pool upgrades were part of the Nov. 25 work session discussion. A preliminary concept of the pool upgrades were presented during that work session by Ryan Casserly of Westport Pools, according to meeting minutes.

Pool upgrades have been planned since December 2016 when the city sent out requests for qualifications for an aquatic architecture firm. SFS Architecture Inc. of Kansas City was selected in 2017 for a preliminary aquatic feature design. Aquatic Architecture Inc. developed cost estimates to determine the scope of work for the design and construction hiring process.

"We traveled to pool construction sites across Missouri to review building quality and technique from preselected vendors from within the state," Parks and Recreation Director Chad Shoemaker said. "Funding of this project is dependent on the use tax and the agreement with Westport stipulates the project will be $3.5 million based on passage of the use tax."

In other business:

Mexico City Council approved an ordinance vacating a north/south alley in the Lakenan and Barnes Highland Addition Block 5 for all vehicular purposes. A previous ordinance approved Nov. 18 by the council had an error in its legal description. The newly approved ordinance Monday corrects the legal description of the vacated property. The council approved a resolution establishing permanent and temporary easements in the John A. Pearson's Addition for stormwater improvements. The city will replace a stormwater culvert running between North Clark and North Washington streets, with West Maple to the south and West Pearson to the north. Site reviews found it had no city easements. Surrounding property owners were contacted about the project intent, reason for easements and property owners agreed for the city to proceed. Council approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford F-550 regular cab and chassis with the addition of Knapheide Truck Equipment as a new dump truck for the city's street department. The city had planned on trading in its 2007 Chevrolet C3500 dump truck. Only one bid included a trade-in discount — Columbia Freightliner Sales of Columbia. The final bid purchase price still was more expensive — $64,974.90 — than the bid price from Joe Machens Ford Lincoln of Columbia, which was $62,378.90. In the 2019-20 budget, the city could spend up to $65,000 on a new dump truck. The 2007 Chevrolet will go through a vehicle auction, which means the city still could receive money back for that dump truck. The council canceled the Dec. 23 council meeting and authorized the city to pay its end of month bills.

cdunlap@gatehousemedia.com