“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

Julian Foley lived out his character, Buddy's motto in “Elf, The Musical.” The leading man kept a jovial smile on his face as he belted his way through the musical adaptation of Will Ferrell’s holiday comedy, “Elf,” which premiered Friday evening at Presser Performing Arts.

The play follows closely to the plot of the 2003 film, Director Steve Redmon said. “But now it’s all done with the music. There’s some beautiful, beautiful music and some very tender, touching moments in this show, so people are going to love it. If you liked Buddy the Elf, the movie, you’ll love Buddy the Elf, the musical.”

Buddy begins the play working in Santa’s shop alongside the other elves, when he inadvertently learns that he’s actually a human who stowed away in Santa’s bag as a baby. Santa, played by David Wilkins, encourages Buddy to find his biological father, who lives in a faraway land known as New York City.

There, Buddy meets Jovie, played by leading lady Callie Cox, who blooms from a shy, cynical young woman and helps spread cheer around the city and save Christmas. The once musicless humbug finds her singing voice, serenading the audience with a heartfelt solo before joining Foley for the final numbers.

Buddy’s new relationship with his father Walter Hobbs, played by Steve Hagan, goes from rocky to worse, but the former elf eventually wins his workaholic father over, teaching him the value of spending time with family.

Buddy is also helped in spreading Christmas cheer by his little brother Michael Hobbs, played by Tucker Herron, and step-mother Emily Hobbs, played by Ruth Nation. Herron and Nation performed mother-son duets that could take on a somber tone to contrast with Foley’s wild enthusiasm.

“It takes the viewer on a real rollercoaster ride,” Redmon said. “We get to see the joy that is Elf City, and then the heartbreak of when Buddy is rejected by his father, but then ultimately ... it all ends happily ever after.”

There is still one more weekend to see the show. Performances will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Presser Arts Center in Mexico.