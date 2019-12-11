The 85-year-old driver of a 2015 Ford was rescued late Tuesday morning after residents saw the woman stranded in the vehicle in a creek near Huntingfield Drive and Teal Lake Road.

Endna Willis of Mexico was driving at about 11:55 a.m. southbound on Huntingfield Drive when the vehicle went off the west side of the road, through some brush and into the creek, according to a Mexico Public Safety report.

The Residents did not witness the crash, but it is believed that Willis was not in the creek for very long, said Maj. Brice Mesko.

Audrain Ambulance and Public Safety officers removed Willis from the vehicle. She was transported to SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain for treatment, according to the news release.