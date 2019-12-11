Mexico Public Safety Officers continue to investigate a shots-fired incident at about 12:49 p.m. Tuesday to determine appropriate charges. There were no reported injuries or property damage from the incident.

Officers responded to the 700 block of North Washington where they learned a boyfriend of an area resident fired a gun one time during an argument, according to a news release. The pair then left the scene.

Officers spoke with both individuals and the woman's family. The investigation is ongoing.