Audrain County Area Public School Retirees met Dec. 4 at the Mexico School District 59 central office. President Diana Henage welcomed members and guests, and Susan Atkins led the pledge of allegiance.

Entertainment was provided by Grant Norfleet and Riley Given with a humorous Duet. Vice President Deborah Teague introduced their teacher Sara Given, who introduced the pair. Teague also welcomed Superintendent Zach Templeton, who provided a district update.

The membership committee plans to deliver cookies to teachers and staff at all Audrain County public schools in January, Maureen Hacker reported.

Margaret Thomas, Informative Protective chair, reviewed scam texts. Community Participation chair, Sally Stuart, acknowledged members for volunteering on National Reading Day, helping kindergarten students at McMillan Early Learning Center, donating items for the school's Kindergarten Santa Store, donating items for the Senior Center "Christmas for the Homebound" project and ringing bells for the Salvation Army. Volunteer opportunities are available at The Help Center and Homeless Shelter meals at Garfield Community Center, Linda Ahmann said.

Hacker expressed appreciation to members who attended the Region 4 meeting in Moberly. ACAPSR will host the October 2020 Region 4 meeting.

Members voted to amend No. 8 Bylaw, changing the terms of offices of vice president and president to one-year terms, electing a new vice president or co-vice presidents each year, with the vice president(s) automatically moving up to the president or co-president’s office after serving one year as vice president(s). A No. 9 Bylaw was added stating the offices of secretary, corresponding secretary, and treasurer will be elected biennially.

Hacker installed the following officers: President Deborah Teague; Co-Vice Presidents Cheri Erdel and Mila Lowry; Secretary Barb Denio; Corresponding Secretary Sue Ann Keith; and Treasurer Joan Fecht.

The next meeting is Feb. 5.