White Castle has initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of frozen 6-pack cheeseburgers, hamburgers, jalapeno cheeseburgers and 16-pack hamburgers and cheeseburgers due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall involves products on shelves at select retailers with best-by dates ranging from Aug. 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020. Any product with these dates on shelves are being removed. Products with best-by dates before or after these dates are not included in the recall. Public health officials have not yet reported any illnesses associated with these products, according to an Audrain County Public Health news release. A full listing of lot codes and best-by dates are available on the Public Health Facebook Page.

"Our No. 1 focus is the safety of our customers and our team members, and as a family-owned business, we want to hold ourselves to the absolute highest standards of accountability in all aspects of our business, especially food safety," White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said in the news release.

Listeria is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail and elderly people and others with a weakened immune system. While healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.