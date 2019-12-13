Mexico's economic development future is on a decent track despite setbacks and a lacking labor force in the community, said Mexico's Economic Development Director Russell Runge on Monday during a work session of the Mexico City Council.

Mexico's current average annual income is $36,336 with the average hourly rate at $17.47, according to Missouri Economic Research and Information Center as provided by Runge. Annual average income from 2018 is comparable to nearby counties, such as Randolph at $37,693. The only outlier is Callaway at $45,239, due to the nuclear plant.

"We've had our ups and downs,” he said. “The most important aspect of being in a community is working with our local businesses to try and get them to expand and grow. [You also] do what you can to try and keep those that are here from leaving."

Teva Pharmaceuticals announced in August its plans to close its plant early next year and Brookstone filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy August 2018. The Brookstone building could be redeveloped, he said. Runge has been in contact with the property owner in searching for a new tenant. Jobs from closures of facilities are being picked up by other manufacturers and warehouse distributors in Mexico, bringing its unemployment rate to 2.4% as of October. A major unknown is the progress of the SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain transfer of ownership to University of Missouri Health Care, Runge said.

As for positives, Spartan Light Metal Products and Soft Surroundings expanded, he said. Those facilities, along with True Manufacturing have provided jobs to those affected by other business closures.

Mexico also has increased its retail presence, mostly downtown. "We've had 12 different renovations and new retail businesses come in," Runge said, adding this includes bakeries, food trucks, and business redevelopment such as at the Plant Science Center.

"We're very pleased with the work SEMO Milling has been doing, which is doing business as Tiger Soy at the Plant Science Center," he said. "They've added over $2 million in investment in that facility, and we expect really good things out of them."

Tiger Soy is a commercial operation, Runge said. The facility makes a soy flour product, which is later combined with a corn flake product produced in Cape Girardeau. It's then shipped to developing nations to make a porridge-type product for poorer nations to have protein, Runge said.

The city's low unemployment rate is presenting new challenges for employers. Jobs are available, but require specialized skills that some members of the local labor force can provide. "We're seeing a lot more possibilities with doing internships and working with different companies to work people into their facilities, to train them that way. It's an ongoing issue," Runge said.

The city is working closely with the Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce to address individuals who may have stopped looking for work and trying to return them to the workforce. The city also has a working relationship with the school district, college and county to work toward employment goals and labor issues. Programs added to the Mexico Education Center of Moberly Area Community College help train and educate those who could work at manufacturing facilities in Mexico.

Business licenses as of Monday were at 144, with 44 new business licenses. "In the previous year combined, there was 102 and in 2017 there was 102. So, we're up as far as business licenses go," Runge said. There were 13 new commercial building permits issued this past year with a total valuation of $4.8 million. These join the current 79 commercial building permits valued at $3.4 million.

A number of new businesses joined the community over the past year. These include restaurants and food trucks, such as Tacos and Tequila or Ori Hibachi on Wheels, respectively. There are two new bakeries, a gifts store and a new commercial development on Liberty Street. The railroad spur is owned by the city and has been upgraded with new ties.

Fuel tanks were replaced at the Mexico Memorial Airport and the city worked with the chamber to install three lighted shadow boxes with information about the city in the airport terminal. The city hopes to next year use Federal Aviation Administration funds to replace and expand lights on the shorter runway at the airport.

"It is at 50-feet wide. It needs to be 60-feet wide, so we're going to put the lights out five feet on either side of it. The lights will be modern and out of the way of at least snow plows, which tend to be an issue," Runge said.

Arthur Center Community Health expanded in the past year, Runge said, adding there still are nine construction projects underway throughout the city.

The city is working with the county on dairy projects to bring facilities closer to POET Biorefining in Laddonia. Byproducts from ethanol creation include cattle feed. "It would be much more efficient to keep it onsite or close to it to be able to feed it out," Runge said.

The city also works with the Missouri Partnership, which helps promote Missouri and its communities for manufacturing, retail and the government work and locations. It also provides information on already established businesses to these entities if they are looking for a business to work under contract on a project.

"The Missouri Partnership is the marketing wing for the [Missouri] Department of Economic Development. They do have several different conferences and trade shows they attend. They're the face for the state of Missouri," Runge said.

Leads in these shows come from consultants that focus on economic development, Runge said. The Missouri Partnership conducts what is known as briefing missions for economic development consultants, which happen throughout the country. The partnership also attends other in-state conferences and trade shows to promote Missouri and its communities.

