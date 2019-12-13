Ten inmates housed at the Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia now have more concrete plans for their lives after release. The cohort graduated Wednesday from the 20-week Aspire MO program organized by the Missouri Department of Corrections, Missouri Women's Business Center and Missouri Women's Council.

Aspire MO helps inmates develop viable business plans, learn skills and business training essential for employment and entrepreneurial certification, among other business lessons and coaching, according to the graduation program.

Each program graduate gave a short speech about their business plan, which were all unique and varied. Some focused on health, fitness, and personal care, such as with Whitney Kutzner's plan to open a food truck focused on smoothies in Springfield after her release. Looking to whole and raw fruits and vegetables can tamp down sugar cravings and address chemical imbalance needs from drugs, she said.

"It is my heart and soul belief that a healthy lifestyle starts with a whole food diet. That is my passion behind Super Smoothie, a 100% raw fruit and vegetable smoothie to make you feel a whole lot better," she said.

Other plans included inclusive fashion designs and clothing for nonbinary individuals, makeup artistry, motorcycle repairs, cleaning and restoration services, educational tutoring and warehouse support and management.

The purpose of Wednesday's event was not to look at class members' pasts, but move forward for a better future. One of the program graduates was released Friday. Other class members will be released in the coming months, and for some, a few more years.

The Aspire program started in 2017 at the direction of Department of Corrections Director Anne Precythe. She instructed Ken Chapman, program manager for women's and offender re-entry, to contact Kellie Ann Coats, executive director of the Missouri Women's Council. What started out as a half-hour lunch, turned into a two-hour conversation about ways to reduce recidivism among Missouri's prison populations.

"Missouri ranks dead last in the country between 2010-15 in the percentage of women incarcerated. That's not a good thing. So, Director Precythe said we have to change some stuff," Chapman said. "It starts with programs like this, that are innovative and designed to help our women to understand what their strengths are, and their value."

Organizations that help support Aspire include JobPoint, Central Region Workforce Investment Bond Inc., Connections to Success, WERDCC staff, Central Missouri Community Action and Missouri Division of Workforce Development, among several others.

Aspire is based on the Launch U curriculum developed by Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau paired with the Kansas City Kauffman Foundation. Missouri Women's Business Center staff are certified instructors for Launch U. Aspire also uses Connections to Success' instruction on self-branding, self-worth and confidence, as well as Gallup's Strength Finders testing and coaching. JobPoint staff helped conducted mock interviews and with resume writing, among other lessons.

"We really wanted to get a well-rounded viewpoint of different things that make up being successful," Coats said.

Amy Lawrence, whose business plan for Empower Warehouse Support, comes from her passion of working in warehouses after her other releases from WERDCC.

"I've been here, several times," she said, choking back tears. "I want to thank my mom, Doug and Lindsey for being here. I want to do better and be the best me, and I'm going to get there."

Inmates after release go through a re-entry program and part of that is employment. For Lawrence, that was at grocery warehouse. Responsibilities ranged from getting products out of freight containers, breaking large pallets and other large-scale items into manageable pieces.

"[The job], you're going to hold on to that, because it's your lifeline. I didn't have any knowledge of warehousing. They ended up promoting to a lead and then a supervisor for their company," Lawrence said. "I love it. I'm good at it. I can teach other people."

While warehouse tasks are similar from place to place, Lawrence knows she can always make them better.

"The industry is lacking in customer service and satisfaction with the people who haul the freight, the warehouses that people like us work in and I want to go and make them happy," she said. "I will have standard rates for the unload. In the industry there are some not uniform prices. I'm going to uniform that price, I'm going to make sure it's not excessive and they can unload within 30 minutes at the dock."

Heather Gieck, a re-entry partner and former offender, was the graduation's special guest speaker, who addressed the graduating class prior to their business presentations. She focused her speech directly to the women in the class. She explored the multiple meanings behind Aspire, as well desire, discipline, diligence and destiny.

"I had to allow myself to become teachable, which produced humility in me, and that is a lifelong process," Gieck said.

Gieck is the founder and executive director of The Healing House and New Beginnings, a Christian-based recovery ministry for men and women. She has a bachelor's degree in human services and is certified as a Missouri alcohol and drug counselor II, a medication awareness recovery specialist and a certified peer specialist. She also volunteers with the Department of Corrections.

"Your past does not have to define your present. There are no limits to what you can do," she said, addressing the graduates. "Each one of you has a purpose in this life, and each one of you has the natural gifts and talents on the inside of you to fulfill whatever it is you're supposed to be doing."