Columbia Public Schools outperformed other Boone County school districts and the overall state average in a new state science assessment.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released the results last month. Statewide, 41.8 percent of students were scored as proficient or advanced on the new test.

In Columbia Public Schools, 46 percent of students were proficient or better on the science assessment.

"Overall we are happy with the results being the first year for this much more robust test," said Mike Szydlowski, CPS science coordinator. "Of course, we want them to go higher and with all the work we are doing around place-based and problem solving, we are hoping to see those gains continue."

Szydlowski was involved in writing or vetting some of the test questions and state standards, he said.

"We all knew that when this test came out that it was going to be much more difficult because the test went from mostly memorized content to mostly critical thinking and application of concepts and practices," Szydlowski said. "That being said, it was going to be more difficult for everyone in the state, so still a fair test. The test has far more reading or scientific texts and data on the test, kind of like the science ACT does. Those skills are much more meaningful that memorizing facts in the long run."

Results weren't as positive for some students. Among pupils qualifying for free- or reduced-price meals, 23 percent achieved proficient or better. The state average is 28 percent among that group.

Just 3 percent of homeless students in the district were proficient or better on the test, where the state average for that group of students is 17 percent.

"The research I have been following has shown that one of the biggest things we can do to help all students - but particularly those considered in the subgroup - is to provide students as many opportunities to experience and discuss the workings of the world around them," Szydlowski said. "The studies I have read point to an opportunity gap whereas students who experience more also perform better in school."

Among other other Boone County school districts, 45.7 percent of Harrisburg students were proficient or better on the state science exam. In the Southern Boone School District in Ashland, 45.3 percent of all students were proficient or better. In Hallsville schools, 44.8 percent of students were in the top two categories.

In Sturgeon Public Schools, one subgroup outperformed their classmates. Students qualifying for free- and reduced-price meals earned 41.2 percent proficient and advanced, while it was 38.8 percent for all students.

In the Centralia School District, 37.2 percent of students were proficient or advanced, with 10.3 percent of students qualifying for free- or reduced-price meals achieving that level. Superintendent Steven Chancellor, who is new to the district this school year, said he's not sure how to explain the result.

"I know they have been fiddling with the tests and we've been chasing a moving target," Chancellor said. "I don't know if it's indicative of the nuances of a new test."

For districts outside of Boone County, 35 percent of Moberly School District students were proficient or advanced on the test. In the Boonville School District, 34.5 percent of students were proficient or better. There were 37.9 percent of students in the Mexico School District who were proficient or better.

