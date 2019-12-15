HUNTSVILLE — John Matheis, a 70-year-old man who pleaded guilty in 1994 to forcible sodomy and sexual abuse in Randolph County, will remain in state custody at the end of his sentence after being found to be a sexually violent predator.

In a civil trial that concluded Dec. 6 in Huntsville, a Randolph County jury ordered Matheis to be committed for treatment by the Department of Mental Health.

In a news release, Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office stated that Matheis’ original charge was abusing a young girl, 6, and additional victims came forward to report abuse. When he was released on parole in 2014, he was charged with additional sex offenses in Boone and Randolph County, charges that were dismissed when his parole was revoked.

“Each opportunity Mathies had on parole, he created another victim,” the press release stated.

Matheis was originally sentenced to 20 years for the sodomy charge and five years for the abusee charge, to be served consecutively. The civil case that resulted in his commitment was filed in anticipation of his release at the end of that 25-year term.

While he has been in prison, another victim came forward about sexual abuse she experienced at the hand of Matheis when she was eight years old.

During the three-day long trial, the jury heard testimony from two licensed psychologists who had diagnosed Matheis with multiple psychological disorders, including antisocial personality disorder, the release stated. A third psychologist told the jury that Matheis’ disposition toward sexual violence was unlikely to change.

Randolph County Presiding Circuit Judge Scott Hayes signed an order to commit Matheis to the Department of Mental Health for treatment until he is deemed safe to be at large, the press release states.

At press time, a representative at the attorney general’s office was unavailable for comment.