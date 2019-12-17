The preliminary steps to find a new superintendent for the Moberly School District No. 81 have begun, following a special board of education meeting Thursday night. District Superintendent Matthew Miller submitted his letter of resignation to the board Dec. 10 during an executive session of its monthly meeting. Miller will continue to serve as superintendent until June 30.

Time is of the essence to find a quality candidate, said Board President Bobby Riley, especially considering the Mexico School District No. 59 and Fulton School District No. 58 are also searching to fill a superintendent vacancy for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I would say by February we’ll have our new superintendent,” Riley said. “That timeline may change once we discuss this with our consultant, but February is where the board is leaning.

The board met with two consulting firms, Ed Counsel and the Missouri School Boards’ Association Superintendent search program, Thursday to contract out the search process for a new superintendent. The board also received a written proposal from the Missouri Association of Rural Education. Ultimately, the board decided to hire Ed Counsel, which will cost $5,000 for consulting services, about $7,000 less than the other consulting service that presented at the meeting.

The consulting firm is meant to help the district through each step of the process of finding a new superintendent, which is invaluable for a school board who does not do that for a living, Riley said.

“We, as volunteer board members, don’t hire superintendents as a living, but it’s our most important job,” Riley said. “So we need to have experts come in and vet those candidates and make sure our community gets the right person for the job.”

Aside from vetting candidates, the consulting group will also help the board lead several focus groups with the district’s administrative staff, teaching staff and other community groups, should the board choose to do so, to determine what each group wants to see in the next superintendent.

“Dr. Miller has done great work here,” Riley said. “We’re very sad to see him go. We’re going to find somebody to fill his shoes to continue the good work. ...In my opinion, it’s the most important hire in our community. It’s not something I look forward to, but it’s something that the voters have entrusted the board to do. So we’ll do the best job we can.”

In July, Miller will take over as the superintendent for the Kearney R-I School District, which is northeast of Kansas City, close to where Miller grew up and close to where most of his family lives now. The decision to leave Moberly was not an easy one and was driven mostly by the opportunity to live closer to family, Miller said.

“I was not actively trying to leave Moberly by any means,” he said. “This community and school district has been great for our family and great professionally. I have a supportive board and fantastic staff. ...I would never have moved for just any job.”

Though he had never lived in a small town before, Miller said his family ended up really enjoying living in Moberly during his time as superintendent. He was hired in July of 2016.

“When we moved here, frankly, I wasn’t sure what it was going to be like living in a small town, because I had never done that before,” Miller said. “...It turns out that we love living in a small town.”

Miller will finish out the remainder of the school year in Moberly and will assist the board during the transition period once a replacement superintendent is hired.

