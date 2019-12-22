The body of a Mexico man missing since September 2018 is believed to have been found Saturday during a joint investigation of the Audrain County and Callaway County sheriff offices.

Audrain County opened a missing-person investigation in April for Matthew Beauchamp of Mexico. A tip led to the search of the area around Callaway County Road 470 near Mokane on Friday and into Saturday. Human remains were found west of Mokane. Positive identification of the remains, along with the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Boone and Callaway County Medical Examiner's office.

Beauchamp's family has been notified. The missing person search had multiple leads and had more than 60 follow-up reports, according to a Audrain County Sheriff's Office news release. Those leads were not credible.

Any criminal charges resulting from the investigation will be referred to the Callaway County prosecuting attorney. Persons of interest are cooperating with investigators, according to the news release.