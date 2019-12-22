BSA Troop 228 held a court of honor for four new Eagle Scouts on Dec. 1 at Christ United Methodist Church in Independence.

The keynote was Kurt Graham, director of the Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

The four Eagles:

Thomas Henry Beem

Thomas is the son of Matthew and Kate Beem. He began his Scouting career with Cub Scout Pack 4228, where he earned the Arrow of Light in November 2013. He joined Troop 228 in December 2013.

Thomas has earned 36 merit badges. He served Troop 228 as chaplain’s aide, scribe, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader. He earned the God and Life Award, World Conservation Award, Coup of the Long Trail in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, and the Coup of the Far Traveler with the Tamegonit Lodge of the Order of the Arrow.

He has attended camp at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation for five summers. He is Warrior Fearless Faithful Black Hawk in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and an Ordeal Member of the Order of the Arrow. He completed a weeklong trek at Boundary Waters Canoe Area near Ely, Minn., in 2017.

Thomas’ Eagle Scout project benefitted Bryant Elementary School in Independence. His project entailed general cleaning, landscaping the overgrown areas, and repainting the benches in the courtyard.

Thomas is a junior at William Chrisman High School, where he is active in the band, ACE Club, and DECA. He is the junior class vice president and plays on the soccer, cross country, tennis, and track teams.

His life goal is to attend a four-year university to pursue degrees in mathematics and English and to play college soccer. He aspires to be a data analyst with the U.S. military or a financial institution. He would eventually like to marry and start a family with hopes to continue in Scouting with his children.

Thomas is a member of Christ United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he likes to watch football and basketball, play soccer and tennis, and work out. He enjoys spending time with friends, grandparents, siblings, cousins, and watching Netflix. He works at El Pico Mexican Restaurant and at William Chrisman High School sporting events. Above all, Thomas relishes watching football games with his father and having meaningful conversations with his mother while riding in the car.

Garrett Nathaniel Burton

Garrett is the son of Sang and Christy Burton. He began his counting career with Cub Scout Pack 4228, where he earned the Arrow of Light in November 2013. He joined Troop 228 in December 2013.

Garrett has earned 32 merit badges. He served Troop 228 as quartermaster, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader and senior patrol leader. He earned the God and Life Award, World Conservation Award, Coup of the Long Trail in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, and the Coup of the Far Traveler with the Tamegonit Lodge of the Order of the Arrow.

He has attended camp at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation for five summers. He is Warrior Fearless Fire Leaf in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and an Ordeal Member of the Order of the Arrow.

He completed Trek 723-7D at Philmont Scout Ranch in 2016 and a week in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area near Ely, Minn., in 2017.

Garrett’s Eagle Scout project benefitted Christ United Methodist Church. His project included a concrete pad for the recycle dumpster. This involved digging the hole, framing the pad area, and pouring and finishing the concrete.

Garrett is a junior at Truman High School, where he is active in debate and forensics, the French Club and the Student Council. He plays on the varsity and junior varsity soccer teams and on the track team. He is a member of the National Honor Society.

His life goal is to gain appointment to the United States Air Force Academy and pursue a degree in political science. He wants to make an impact that transcends generations and to drive a fast car.

Garrett is a member of Christ United Methodist Church where he participates in the Youth group and in the dinner theater productions. In his spare time, he likes to play video games, take Sunday jogs, and work on debate.

Bryce Matthew Greenwalt

Bryce is the son of Robert and Marvetta Greenwalt. He began his Scouting career with Cub Scout Pack 4228, where he earned the Arrow of Light in November 2013. He joined Troop 228 in December 2013.

Bryce has earned 23 merit badges. He served Troop 228 as librarian, quartermaster, assistant patrol leader and assistant senior patrol leader. He completed the Mile Swim and earned the God and Life Award, Coup of the Long Trail in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, and the Coup of the Far Traveler with the Tamegonit Lodge of the Order of the Arrow.

He has attended camp at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation for four summers. He is Warrior Fearless Burning Star in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and an Ordeal Member of the Order of the Arrow. He completed Trek 723-7D at Philmont Scout Ranch in 2016 and a week in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area near in Ely, Minn., in 2017.

Bryce’s Eagle Scout project benefitted Sycamore Hills Elementary School in Independence. His project entailed painting paw prints on the blacktop and building a backstop for kickball on the upper playground.

Bryce is a junior at Truman High School, where he is active in the Spanish Club and plays on the varsity baseball and swimming and diving teams. He aspires to be successful, happy, and to take pride in his family and profession.

In his spare time, Bryce enjoys fishing and baseball.

Wyatt Pascal Leutzinger

Wyatt is the son of William and Cynthia Leutzinger. He began his Scouting career with Cub Scout Pack 4228, where he earned the Arrow of Light in November 2013. He joined Troop 228 in December 2013.

Wyatt has earned 34 merit badges. He served Troop 228 as a patrol leader and chaplain’s aide. He has earned the God and Life Award, the World Conservation Award, the Coup of the Long Trail in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, and the Coup of the Far Traveler with the Tamegonit Lodge of the Order of the Arrow.

He has attended camp at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation for five summers. He is Warrior Fearless Large Dog in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say and a Brotherhood Member of the Order of the Arrow. He completed a weeklong trek in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area near in Ely, Minn., in 2017.

Wyatt’s Eagle Scout project benefitted Fairmount Elementary School in Independence. His project entailed design and installation of shelves in a storage room for the school office. Wyatt is a junior at William Chrisman High School. He is active in the student council and the marching and performance bands. He plays on the track and field and soccer teams and the men’s volleyball club. Additionally, he serves as a manager for the women’s volleyball team. Wyatt’s life goal is to attend a four-year university to pursue an engineering degree. He plans to participate in track and field and volleyball during his university career.

Wyatt has attended the Independence Restoration Branch, where he received the baby blessing and was baptized at age 8. He enjoys traveling, gaming with friends, and spending time with siblings and family. He especially likes turkey and duck hunting with his father.

Wyatt has participated at the national level in two decathlons and traveled to Switzerland in the summer of 2017 for an international family reunion.