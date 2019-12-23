Boone County prosecutors have charged an Ashland man with multiple felony counts after he allegedly fired upon an officer during a routine stop.

Court records show Eusebio Barajas-Real, 29, faces counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, property damage and resisting arrest.

Barajas-Real made an initial appearance before Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs on Friday without an attorney and his eligibility for a public defender is being determined. He is currently awaiting trial in the Boone County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

In a probable cause statement, Boone County Detective David Wilson wrote the Ashland officer identified only by the initials G.R. attempted to stop Barajas-Real, whom he believed had active traffic warrants, at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 200 block of East Broadway.

As the officer approached in uniform and driving a police cruiser, Barajas-Real displayed a handgun and shot at the vehicle, according to Wilson’s affidavit. He allegedly fired three shots, two of which struck the windshield and the other the cruiser’s light bar.

While one bullet pierced the windshield and struck the dashboard inches from where the officer was sitting, he was not injured, according to Ashland Chief Lyn Woolford and Wilson’s affidavit. The officer did complain of hand pain, according to the affidavit, but he was not struck. Deputies found multiple spent .22 caliber casings at the scene.

Wilson wrote the damage to the patrol car exceeded $750. Barajas-Real fled the scene on foot after allegedly shooting at the officer and a second Ashland officer gave chase, but was unable to apprehend him.

Authorities searched for about a day and a half before arresting Barajas-Real without incident about 10:30 a.m. Friday at his home in Ashland. In addition to the more than $8,500 in traffic warrants and the charges filed Friday, he is also to make an appearance for probation violation in a peace disturbance case.

In that case, Barajas-Real was originally charged with domestic violence after being accused of choking and attacking a family member. In accordance with the victim’s wishes and that he attended treatment, prosecutors said, the state offered a lesser charge.

