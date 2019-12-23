The body of a Mexico man missing since September 2018 is believed to have been found Saturday during a joint investigation by the Audrain and Callaway county sheriffs' offices.

Audrain County opened a missing-person investigation in April for Matthew Beauchamp of Mexico. A tip led to the search Friday and Saturday of an area near Callaway County Road 470 near Mokane.

Human remains were found west of Mokane. Positive identification of the remains, along with the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Boone and Callaway County Medical Examiner's office.

The sheriffs' offices said in a combined news release that authorities have "every reason to believe" that the remains found Saturday are Beauchamp.

Beauchamp's family has been notified. The missing person search included multiple leads and had more than 60 follow-up reports, according to a Audrain County Sheriff's Office news release.

Any criminal charges resulting from the investigation will be referred to the Callaway County prosecuting attorney. Persons of interest are cooperating with investigators, according to the news release.

The release said there is "no known threat to public safety."