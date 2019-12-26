An Independence man was arrested Thursday near Kingdom City after he allegedly tried to rob a Columbia bank.

At about 10:15 a.m. Columbia police officers responded to an alarm at Commerce Bank, 2000 Bernadette Drive, after a man walked in and demanded cash. The robber was alone and a news release from the Columbia Police Department does not say whether he displayed or threatened to use a firearm or whether he was given any cash.

River Reed Godfrey, 20, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Callaway County sheriff’s deputies near Kingdom City, the release stated.

Godfrey was booked into the Boone County Jail where he was being held Thursday afternoon pending charges being filed.