Michela Skelton, one of two Democrats seeking nomination in the 19th Senate District, withdrew Friday, citing health issues and other family matters for her decision.

Skelton was the first candidate to announce in August that she would run for the seat held by Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, a Columbia Republican seeking his second term in the state Senate. She had previously run twice unsuccessfully in the 50th Missouri House District.

“The last four months have been exceedingly hard for my family, with health issues, a car accident, and two deaths in my family,” Skelton said in a news release issued Friday. “All of this personal hardship has caused me to reflect deeply on where I am most needed and how I can do the most good for my family and my community.”

Skelton struggled with the decision to withdraw after deciding that she would make another run for office, she said. She ran against Sara Walsh, an Ashland Republican, in a 2017 special election and again in 2018.

Near the end of the 2018 campaign, Skelton filed suit against the House Republican Campaign, Zimmer Radio Group and Walsh for an ad she said was defamatory and falsely portrayed her views on a racially charged trial of a police officer in St. Louis.

Walsh won summary judgment in her favor in early November but the case continues against the other two defendants and Thompson Communications, the company that produced the ad, added to the case on Dec. 16.

“Despite the toll campaigning had taken on my young family, when no other Democrat had announced their candidacy by August of this year, I decided that together we could overcome partisan gerrymandering in the 19th Senatorial District and bring our progressive values and voices to Jefferson City at last,” Skelton said.

The 19th District includes Boone and Cooper counties. In the 2016 election, Rowden lost Boone County narrowly to then-state Rep. Stephen Webber but won when he received more than two-thirds of the votes in Cooper County. Fewer than 10 percent of the district’s votes were cast in Cooper County.

Skelton’s withdrawal clears the field for former state Rep. Judy Baker of Columbia in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary. Since serving in the Missouri House in the mid-1990s, Baker has run for Congress, lieutenant governor and state treasurer. She was regional director for the Department of Health and Human Services during President Barack Obama’s administration.

Rowden began the campaign with a significant fundraising advantage, holding $161,563 in his campaign account on Sept. 30 compared to $6,273 for Skelton and $5,398 for Baker, who did not announce her intention to run until early October.

Skelton endorsed Baker in her news release announcing her withdrawal.

“We are fortunate that here in the 19th Senatorial District there is another Democratic candidate, Judy Baker, who will fight hard to make sure that Caleb Rowden does not receive a second term as our state senator,” Skelton said.

